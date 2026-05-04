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Head coach Todd Monken said Friday that a leader has yet to emerge in the quarterback competition between Watson and Shedeur Sanders, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Watson and Sanders rotated first-team opportunities during Cleveland's three-day voluntary minicamp, with Watson usually first in line for drills but Sanders taking more total reps. Monken has maintained that he would like to name a starting quarterback before the Browns open training camp in late July, but the coach said that it's too early in the process to make that decision at this point.

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