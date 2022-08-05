The NFL Players Association has responded in writing to the NFL's appeal of disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson's decision to recommend a six-game suspension for Watson for violating the league's personal conduct policy, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Barring a settlement between the NFL and NFLPA, the appeal will be heard by former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey, who was appointed to do so Thursday by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Citing a source familiar with the appeal, NFL Network's Judy Battista indicated that the league is seeking a one-year suspension for Watson. According to ESPN.com, there's no timeline for when Harvey will hear the appeal, but the report notes that according to the league's personal conduct policy, it's in line to be done on an expedited basis.