The NFL released a statement Monday following disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson's decision to recommend a six-game suspension for Watson for violating the league's personal conduct policy, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Pelissero, the NFL has yet to decide whether to appeal Robinson's ruling, with the statement noting, "pursuant to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the NFL or the NFLPA on behalf of Watson may appeal the decision within three days. In light of her findings, the league is reviewing Judge Robinson's imposition of a six-game suspension and will make a determination on next steps." Jake Trotter of ESPN notes that if Watson's suspension is upheld, the quarterback will still be able to participate in practice during the preseason and would be eligible to be reinstated in advance of the Browns' Oct. 23 game at Baltimore.