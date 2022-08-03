The NFL opted to appeal Watson's six-game suspension Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
On Monday, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson issued her ruling in the investigation into Watson's multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. At the time, the NFLPA announced that it wouldn't appeal the suspension, but the league has decided to, with Jake Trotter of ESPN indicating that the league is seeking a tougher penalty for the quarterback. With the appeal filed, it now will be on commissioner Roger Goodell (or his designee) to review the determination and then issue a decision that will constitute final disposition of the dispute, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
