Watson (bruised right shoulder) is expected to sit out Sunday's game against the 49ers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Per Cabot, Watson -- who didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday -- is trending toward his second straight missed start, with Friday's final injury report slated to add official context to the QB's Week 6 status. In Watson's anticipated unavailability, PJ Walker is in line to serve as Cleveland's starter versus San Francisco.