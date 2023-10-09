Watson (shoulder) did not suit up alongside his teammates for Monday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Watson reportedly practiced inside while his teammates worked on the outdoor field. The quarterback missed Week 4 due to a bruised right shoulder and was expected to be healthy following Cleveland's bye, so it will be worth keeping a close eye on his official practice designation on Wednesday, when the team's first official injury report of the week will come to light. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson struggled significantly while drawing a spot start in Watson's stead.