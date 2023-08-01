Watson won't play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Jets, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Neither will backup Joshua Dobbs, who is trying to fend off young QBs Kellen Mond and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Coach Kevin Stefanski named Mond his starter for the Hall of Fame Game, though it won't be surprising if Thompson-Robinson ends up playing more. Watson, meanwhile, is locked in as the Week 1 starter and doesn't figure to get much playing time (if any) this preseason.