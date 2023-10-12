Watson (right shoulder) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Per Cabot, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said that it's still "up in the air" whether Watson will be able to face the 49ers on Sunday, though he did suggest that the QB could play this weekend even if he doesn't practice. With Watson still not practicing, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com notes that PJ Walker continued to handle first-team signal-caller snaps Thursday.