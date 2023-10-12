Watson (right shoulder) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Per Cabot, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said that it's still "up in the air" whether Watson will be able to face the 49ers on Sunday, though he did suggest that the QB could play this weekend even if he doesn't practice. With Watson still not practicing, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com notes that PJ Walker continued to handle first-team signal-caller snaps Thursday.
More News
-
Browns' Deshaun Watson: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Browns' Deshaun Watson: Still day-to-day•
-
Browns' Deshaun Watson: Not on practice field Monday•
-
Browns' Deshaun Watson: Should be ready after bye week•
-
Browns' Deshaun Watson: Was medically cleared for Week 4•
-
Browns' Deshaun Watson: Not suiting up Sunday•