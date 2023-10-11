Watson (right shoulder) won't practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Per Cabot, Watson -- who suffered a right rotator cuff contusion Sept. 24 against the Titans and then sat out the Browns' Oct. 1 game against the Ravens -- is considered day-to-day as Sunday's contest against the 49ers approaches. With a Wednesday absence on tap, Watson now has two more chances to practice ahead of Week 6 action, but if he's unavailable this weekend, Dorian Thompson-Robinson (who started versus Baltimore) and practice squad member PJ Walker would be candidates to face San Francisco in place of Watson.