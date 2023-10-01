Watson (shoulder) is not in line to play Sunday against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
As a result, Dorian Thompson-Robinson is expected to start at QB for the Browns on Sunday. Watson will thus target a potential return to the starting lineup next weekend against the 49ers.
More News
-
Browns' Deshaun Watson: Looks set to play Sunday•
-
Browns' Deshaun Watson: Questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Browns' Deshaun Watson: Practice reps capped again•
-
Browns' Deshaun Watson: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Deshaun Watson: Resting shoulder Wednesday•
-
Browns' Deshaun Watson: Dismantles Titans•