Watson (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Though reports heading into Sunday suggested that Watson was on track to play through his bruised right shoulder, the quarterback will ultimately sit out after his throwing didn't go as well as the Browns had hoped during pregame warmups, per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Rookie fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson will pick up his first NFL start in place of Watson, while PJ Walker -- whom the Browns elevated from the practice squad Saturday -- serves as Thompson-Robinson's backup. Cleveland is on bye Week 5, so Watson will have some extended time to rest his shoulder before the Browns return to action Oct. 15 versus the 49ers.