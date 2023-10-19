Watson (right shoulder) was listed as limited at practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Watson, who is dealing with a right rotator cuff strain, didn't practice Wednesday, but his return to the field Thursday -- albeit in a limited capacity -- suggests the QB has a chance to return from a two-game absence Sunday against the Colts. How Watson's shoulder responds to the work he saw Thursday will go a long way in determining which way he's trending ahead of Week 7 action, and if he ends up sidelined again this weekend, PJ Walker would be in line for another start in his place.