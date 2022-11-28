Watson was officially added to Cleveland's 53-man roster Monday and is expected to start Sunday's game against the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After waiting 700 days since his last NFL appearance, Watson will make his return against his former team Sunday. Joshua Dobbs was waived in a corresponding move to make room on the roster for Watson, while Jacoby Brissett will be relegated to a backup role.
