The Browns are planning for Watson (concussion) to start Sunday's game against the Texans, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

After entering concussion protocol following the Browns' Week 8 loss to the Steelers, Watson was able to resume practicing in a limited fashion Friday and then passed neurological tests Saturday. However, because of the lack of prep time leading up to Sunday, Watson ended up being inactive for the Browns' 23-22 overtime loss to the Saints while Shedeur Sanders made his first start of the season. Though Sanders performed capably in the losing effort, Watson -- who helped lead Cleveland to a 5-3 record through its first eight games -- will retain the starting gig and will return to the lineup against Houston following a normal week of practice.