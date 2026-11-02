Watson completed 27 of 39 passes for 324 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions while rushing three times for two yards in the Browns' 27-6 loss to the Steelers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Watson couldn't get lead the Browns to a single touchdown, but he exceeded 300 passing yards for the second straight game since Cleveland was forced into a pass-centric approach. Watson displayed the most chemistry with Harold Fannin (10-154-0 on 12 targets), and he recorded completions to seven different targets overall. Watson also lost the handle on a combined sack by Patrick Queen and Cameron Heyward in the first quarter, which led to a Steelers touchdown. Watson will look to rebound in a favorable road matchup against the Saints in Week 9 next Sunday.