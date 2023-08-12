Watson completed all three of his passes for 12 yards and gained 20 rushing yards on three carries in Friday's preseason loss to the Commanders.

The Browns used their first-team offense for only one possession, but Watson looked sharp when he was on the field and nearly led his team to a touchdown, only for John Kelly to get stuffed at the goal line on fourth down. After a tough introduction to Cleveland in 2022, Watson should be able to rebound this season, but after sitting out the entire 2021 campaign the 27-year-old has to prove he's still capable of posting the kinds of fantasy numbers he routinely rang up over his final three years in Houston.