Watson (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Though the Browns listed Watson as a limited participant for the second day in a row, he at least appeared to take a step forward in his recovery Thursday by doing some throwing in the portion of practice that was open to the media, per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. Easterling notes that Watson wasn't throwing at full velocity, however, with most of his throws being dump-off passes to running backs or Browns staffers. In any case, the Browns maintain that Watson will be ready to start Sunday against the Ravens, even though his right shoulder is still a bit sore after he took a hard hit in last week's win over the Titans. Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not Watson enters Sunday's contest with a designation.