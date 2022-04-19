Watson is in Cleveland on Tuesday for the start of the Browns' offseason program, while fellow quarterback Baker Mayfield (shoulder) isn't in attendance, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

As expected, given that Mayfield reportedly requested a trade in mid-March when the Browns were revealed to be pursuing Watson, who ultimately chose Cleveland over Atlanta and New Orleans. The Browns still have a few things to hash out in their QB room before Week 1, starting with a possible NFL suspension for Watson and a trade to find Mayfield a new home. Potential fits for Mayfield include Seattle and Carolina, though it isn't clear either team is willing to give up anything significant for the 27-year-old QB. Watson, 26, is still facing civil suits for allegations of sexual misconduct, after a Harris County, TX grand jury voted not to indict him on criminal charges in March.