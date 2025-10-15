Coach Kevin Stefanski noted Wednesday that he had "no real update" on Watson (Achilles) "other than he's doing a great job with his rehab," Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

While Watson -- who suffered a right Achilles tendon rupture in Week 7 last season, and then underwent an addition surgery in January to address the issue -- is eligible to have his practice window opened, the expectation is that the QB is still weeks away from that possibly happening. With the Browns having traded Kenny Pickett in August and Joe Flacco last Tuesday, rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are the only signal-callers currently on the team's active roster, while Bailey Zappe is a member of the practice squad.