Browns' Deshaun Watson: QB battle to heat up in camp

Watson's quarterback competition with Shedeur Sanders is expected to last throughout training camp and the preseason, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Todd Monken hasn't shed much light on the state of Cleveland's QB battle, besides confirming that a starter will be named prior to Week 1. Watson and Sanders split first-team reps in spring practices, and that will likely remain the case throughout training camp, with both QBs expected to feature prominently in preseason play. The 30-year-old Watson has just one regular-season win since the start of the 2024 campaign.