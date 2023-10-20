Watson (right shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, was officially deemed a full practice participant Friday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Watson has missed the Browns' last two games due to a rotator cuff strain in his throwing shoulder, but Friday's full practice participation represents a big step toward the QB's return to action, per Jake Trotter of ESPN. With that in mind, coach Kevin Stefanski hasn't yet committed to Watson starting this weekend, noting that he wants to see how the signal caller "responds over the next 48 hours based on that full workload that he just got." On the plus side, Stefanski said Watson "looked good" Friday. Fortunately for those considering Watson in Week 7 fantasy lineups, Cleveland kicks off at 1:00 ET on Sunday, and chances are by then there will further context regarding his status.