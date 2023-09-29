The Browns are listing Watson (shoulder) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Watson, who was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, did some light throwing Friday, per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, with coach Kevin Stefanski indicating that he's hopeful Watson will be available this weekend. Fortunately for those considering Watson in Week 4 fantasy lineups, the Browns kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. In the event that Watson is out or limited against Baltimore, Dorian Thompson-Robinson would be next up for Cleveland's QB reps.