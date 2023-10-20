Watson (right shoulder) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer relays via coach Kevin Stefanski that Watson took his normal amount of practice reps on Friday, with Stefanski noting that he thought the QB "looked good" in doing so. As for Watson's Week 7 availability, Stefanski added that he wants to see how Watson's shoulder responds to the work he got in Friday before a determination is made, but at this stage the signal caller appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's contest.