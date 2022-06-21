Watson has reached confidential settlements in 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits filed against him, NFL.com and Sarah Barshop of ESPN report.

In a statement Tuesday, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy noted "today's development has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process." The quarterback, who was traded from the Texans to the Browns in March, faces potential discipline from the NFL, which is independently investigating whether Watson violated the league's personal-conduct policy. The NFL.com report indicated that a timeline for such a determination has not been provided.