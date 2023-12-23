Watson said Saturday that his recovery from November shoulder surgery is "right on track," Scott Petrak of The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

While an exact recovery timetable for Watson hasn't been provided beyond his injury being-season ending, he's expected to be ready before the start of the 2024 season. Cleveland has cycled through PJ Walker, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Joe Flacco as its starting quarterback options in Watson's absence, but Watson will almost certainly reclaim the starting role once healthy, and Saturday's update suggests he remains on track to be ready for the 2024 campaign.