Watson (concussion) will serve as the Browns' starting quarterback in Sunday's game against the Texans, a source tells Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com first reported Monday that Watson was in line for the Week 10 start, after his placement in concussion protocol during Week 9 kept him from playing in this past Sunday's 23-22 overtime loss to the Saints. Head coach Todd Monken then said later Monday that he wasn't ready to name a Week 10 starter between Watson and Shedeur Sanders, the latter of whom performed respectably in the loss to New Orleans. Ultimately, the Browns look like they'll go back to Watson, who cleared protocol Saturday and will be able to get in a full week of practice leading up to the matchup with the Texans. Watson guided the Browns to a 5-3 record through the first eight games while completing 65.5 percent of his passes and accounting for eight touchdowns (seven throwing, one rushing).