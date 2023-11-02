Watson (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

After sitting out all three of the Browns' Week 8 prep while he focused on rehabbing his injured throwing shoulder, Watson appears to be on a better spot on the health front so far during Week 9. He's now been a limited participant in both of the Browns' first two practices of the week, with Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram noting that Watson "threw with more zip than at any point since he was injured Sept. 24 during a win over the Titans" during Wednesday's session. Even so, Watson told Jake Trotter of ESPN.com on Thursday that he's "not sure" he'll be able to play this weekend against the Cardinals, and the Browns could wait until after Friday's practice or even in the hours leading up to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff to make a decision on his status. For what it's worth, Zac Jackson of The Athletic relays that Watson was taking the first reps among Browns quarterbacks during Thursday's practice, perhaps hinting that the team is proceeding as though he'll be available to make the start Sunday.