Watson (shoulder) won't practice Wednesday, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Per Trotter, head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that the Browns aren't yet ruling Watson out for Sunday's game against the Colts, but the quarterback's status is cloudy at this stage of the week. Stefanski told Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram that PJ Walker will be elevated from the practice squad to make another start this weekend if Watson is forced to miss a third consecutive game.