Watson (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Per Petrak, Watson was resting his right shoulder, but he isn't in danger of sitting out Sunday against the Ravens. While that's encouraging news, Watson's practice participation Thursday and Friday will still bear monitoring. After facing Baltimore, the Browns will have a bye in Week 5, which could allow Watson to properly rest his throwing shoulder.
