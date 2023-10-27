Watson (shoulder) is officially listed as out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

After playing less than a quarter of action in last week's win over the Colts in his return from a two-game absence, Watson was dealing with some residual swelling in his throwing shoulder, which prompted the Browns to play it safe with their top quarterback this week. Rather than practicing, Watson has spent all week focusing on rehab work for the shoulder. As a result, PJ Walker has already been named the starter for Sunday's contest, with Dorian Thompson-Robinson slated to serve as the team's top backup versus Seattle. Watson's next chance to see game action will come Nov. 5 against the Cardinals, but he's not a lock to be ready by then, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. Watson noted Thursday that while he hopes to return "as soon as possible," he acknowledged that he's unsure when exactly when he'll be available.