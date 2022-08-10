Watson is in line to start Friday's preseason opener against the Jaguars, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The report notes, however, that the Browns' plan to start Watson on Friday could change in the event that NFL designee Peter C. Harvey -- who was appointed by commissioner Roger Goodell to hear the league's appeal of Watson's six-game suspension -- makes his determination before the contest and recommends a year-long suspension for the quarterback. At this stage, though, there isn't a timetable for the decision.