Watson has complied with the terms of his 11-game suspension and will be officially reinstated by the NFL on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After being handed the ban Aug. 18, Watson was placed on the reserve/suspended list at the conclusion of the preseason and had been away from the Browns for about a month and a half before he was cleared in mid-October to resume working out at the team facility and attending meetings. Watson was then cleared to resume practicing Nov. 14, and once he gets another week of practice under his belt during the upcoming week, he'll unseat Jacoby Brissett as the Browns' new starting quarterback beginning with the team's Dec. 4 in Houston. Watson's return to the lineup against his former Texans squad will mark his first regular-season appearance in 700 days, as he last took the field in Houston's Week 17 game in 2020.