Coach Kevin Stefanski noted Wednesday that Watson and Jacoby Brissett will share the Browns' first-team QB snaps to begin training camp, Jake Trotter of ESPN reports. "I wouldn't get into like the exact percentage," Stefanski said of how the two will split work in practice, "but they're both going to get a ton of reps."

Meanwhile, Stefanski reiterated Wednesday that Brissett would serve as Cleveland's starting signal caller in the event Watson is suspended by the NFL. The report adds that league disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson continues to weigh whether Watson violated the league's personal conduct policy. At this time, there is no timetable for when her determination on the matter will occur.