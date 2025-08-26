The Browns placed Watson (Achilles) on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday, Kelsey Russo of the team's official site reports.

Watson will have to miss at least the first four games of the regular season as a result of the transaction, though it remains to be seen exactly when Cleveland expects him to be ready to resume practicing. He spent all of training camp and the preseason sidelined while recovering from a second Achilles procedure undergone Jan. 9. The Browns will open the 2025 campaign with Joe Flacco starting under center and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders behind him on the depth chart.