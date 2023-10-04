General manager Andrew Berry reiterated Wednesday that Watson's bruised right shoulder isn't a long-term concern, and the quarterback is expected to be ready to play Oct. 15 against the 49ers following the Browns' Week 5 bye, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Berry's assessment of Watson's health essentially matches what Kevin Stefanski said on Monday, when the head coach noted that Watson had been medically cleared in advance of this past Sunday's 28-3 loss to the Ravens. Watson, however, made the decision to hold himself out of the contest after testing out his shoulder in pregame warmups and determining that he didn't think he could play at a winning level, per Tom Withers of the Associated Press. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson ended up getting the start in Watson's stead but struggled mightily, as the Browns generated just 166 yards of offense across 65 plays. The bye week comes at a convenient time for Watson, with Berry noting that the shoulder injury "will heal in the short term" and isn't expected to be a factor when the Browns return to action Week 6, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.com.