Watson completed 12 of 22 passes for 131 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Texans. He added seven rushes for 21 yards.

Watson made his first start since Week 16 of the 2020 season, and -- as expected -- he showed plenty of rust. He managed a few chunk gains, highlighted by a deep pass down the field to Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 27-yard gain. However, Watson struggled with inaccuracy, and he also forced a pass late in the first quarter that resulted in an interception at the goal line. Positively for Watson, the Browns could rely on the run game and still defeat the Texans, so he'll look to get up to speed in time for a more daunting Week 14 matchup against the Bengals.