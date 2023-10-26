Watson (shoulder) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski already announced that Watson won't start Sunday's game in Seattle after the veteran signal-caller didn't look to be fully healed from his right rotator cuff strain in his brief return from a two-game absence during the team's Week 7 win over the Colts. Though PJ Walker will get the starting nod Sunday, the Browns haven't officially ruled Watson out from being available as an emergency backup, though the 28-year-old's back-to-back absences at practice to begin Week 8 prep suggests that he's trending toward being inactive for the game. Look for Dorian Thompson-Robinson to serve as the No. 2 option behind Walker on Sunday while Watson focuses on rehabbing his shoulder this week. Stefanski confirmed Wednesday that an MRI on Watson's shoulder came back clean following his departure from the Week 7 game, but the signal-caller is still dealing with "residual swelling that's affecting his throwing," per Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. For his part, Watson told Trotter that while he won't need surgery, he's uncertain how long the injury might linger, making it far from a lock that he'll be ready to play Week 9 against the Cardinals.