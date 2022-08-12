Watson remains slated to play in Friday night's preseason game against the Jaguars, James Palmer of NFL Network and Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer report.

As Friday's 7 ET kickoff approaches, NFL designee Peter C. Harvey -- who was appointed by commissioner Roger Goodell to hear the league's appeal of Watson's six-game suspension -- has yet to render a decision that might affect the quarterback's status. Per Cabot, Watson was present for warmups ahead of Cleveland's contest versus Jacksonville, which he is in line to start.