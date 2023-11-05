Watson completed 19 of 30 passes for 219 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Browns' 27-0 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. He also rushed three times for 22 yards.

Watson did seem to operate without restrictions after missing Week 8 with his lingering shoulder injury, uncorking throws at various depths of target and showing particularly impressive chemistry with top target Amari Cooper, who he connected with on five occasions for a team-high 139 yards and an 11-yard touchdown. Watson also hit David Njoku for a five-yard scoring strike in the third quarter, giving the veteran signal-caller his second multi-touchdown game of the campaign. Now seemingly healthy, Watson will have a tough assignment in a Week 10 road matchup against the Ravens.