Browns' Deshaun Watson: Starting preseason opener

Watson will start Saturday's preseason game at Chicago, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Coach Todd Monken relayed Wednesday that whoever starts Cleveland's preseason opener between Watson and Shedeur Sanders will play the first half, with the other entering the contest afterward. Then, the order will switch for the team's second exhibition Saturday, Aug. 22 against the Bills. Watson and Sanders have been alternating days working with the first-team offense most practices during training camp, but Watson will get the first chance in a game to stake a claim to the No. 1 gig.