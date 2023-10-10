Watson is considered day-to-day as of Tuesday due to a bruised rotator cuff in his right throwing shoulder, and his status for Sunday's game against the 49ers is to be determined, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Prior to the Browns' Week 5 bye, Watson reportedly was medically cleared to play with the shoulder issue that impacted him during Week 4 prep, but he ultimately didn't feel comfortable doing so and thus was inactive against the Ravens on Oct. 1. With the bye behind him, he still didn't practice Monday but was able to throw, which perhaps is a sign he'll be able to manage a limited session on the Browns' first Week 6 injury report Wednesday. In any case, Watson's status is one to watch as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday. If Watson is unable to, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson likely will get another start under center.