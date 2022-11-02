Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Wednesday that Watson (suspension) will start Week 13 against the Texans on Dec. 4, the first game the quarterback will be eligible to make his Cleveland debut, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Though Berry noted that fill-in starter Jacoby Brissett has been "everything we hoped" while directing the offense through the team's first eight games, the Browns didn't trade for Watson and then sign him to a lavish extension to have him sit on the bench. Berry's comments thus don't come as a surprise, but they at least indicate that Watson has been able to stay on track with his workouts since he began serving his 11-game suspension following the preseason. Per the terms of his suspension, Watson was able to return to the Browns' team facility Oct. 10 to take part in meetings and workouts, but he's not eligible to resume practicing until Week 11. Assuming the Browns' plan to have him start Week 13 doesn't change, Watson will be making his first regular-season appearance since Jan. 3, 2021, as he sat out the entire past season while he was still a member of the Texans.