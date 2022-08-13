Watson completed one of five passes for seven yards in Friday's 24-13 preseason win over Jacksonville.

Watson played the first three drives, and the team failed to pick up a first down during his time in the game. He was understandably rusty after sitting out all of last season, but Watson should continue to get ample opportunities to find his game throughout the remainder of the preseason before sitting out at least the first six games of the regular season due to a suspension. Watson will look to put forth a sharper performance in Cleveland's second preseason game, Aug. 21 against the Eagles.