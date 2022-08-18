The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to a settlement that will result in Watson serving an 11-game suspension to start the coming season, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Additionally, Watson will pay a $5 million fine for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Per the report, the quarterback's suspension takes effect on Aug. 30 and he will be eligible for reinstatement on Nov. 28, and game action in Week 13. Jacoby Brissett is in line to fill in as the team's starter while Watson is unavailable.