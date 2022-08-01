Per a ruling from NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, Watson is slated to be suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Prior to Robinson's determination having been reported, the NFL Players Association announced that it would not appeal the ruling. Per Peliserro, the NFL has three days to file an appeal, and if that occurs, it would be heard by Roger Goodell or his designee. Per Jake Trotter of ESPN, if Watson's suspension is upheld, he will still be able to participate in practice during the preseason, after which Jacoby Brissett would be in line to fill in as the Browns' starting QB to start the regular season.