Watson completed 26 of 42 passes for 276 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Bengals. He added 33 yards on six rushing attempts.

After a shaky Browns debut last week, Watson looked marginally more comfortable in his second appearance. His first two passes went for gains of 18 and 13 yards, and he finished the first quarter with completions on all four of his attempts, though neither team produced any points. Watson's first touchdown pass in a Cleveland uniform came in the third quarter, when he found tight end David Njoku from 13 yards out, but Watson was picked off on the following possession. He's still shaking off the rust from his extended layoff, which will make Watson a risky fantasy option in Week 15 against the Ravens as many leagues begin their playoffs.