Browns' Deshaun Watson: To be listed as co-starter on depth chart

When the Brown' unofficial depth chart is posted later Tuesday, the top QB slot will be listed 'Watson or Shedeur Sanders,' Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Meanwhile, Jackson notes that coach Todd Monken doesn't plan to reveal his QB plans for Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears on Tuesday, but it's expected that whichever of the two starts that contest will give way the other in the Browns' second exhibition contest. The two signal-callers continue to share first-team practice reps, with Monken having yet to outline a timetable for his decision on when a Week 1 starter will be named.