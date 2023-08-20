Coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday that Watson and the Browns' starters are slated to play early in Saturday's preseason finale in Kansas City, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Watson only played a single possession in his lone preseason appearance thus far, but Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports that most starters will play 20-25 snaps in the finale. Still, that doesn't preclude Watson from leaving the field before the rest of the starting offense, especially if Cleveland's coaching staff wants to get a more extended look at Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has flashed in preseason action so far.