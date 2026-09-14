Watson completed 16 of 22 passes for 205 yards with one touchdown and one interception while rushing six times for 38 yards in the Browns' 34-10 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Watson put together a deceptively impressive 72.7 percent completion rate, but the numbers were largely empty in the context of a 24-point loss. Even Watson's one touchdown pass rang somewhat hollow, as it came with 1:52 remaining and the game well out of reach. While the 46-yard scoring strike to rookie Denzel Boston saw Watson flash some encouraging arm strength and accuracy, he and his offensive teammates could have another tough assignment on their hands in a Week 2 road matchup next Sunday against a Buccaneers defense that can be highly aggressive with its blitzes.