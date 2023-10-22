Watson exited in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Colts with a possible aggravation of his right shoulder injury and is uncertain to return, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

After missing the Browns' previous two games with a right rotator cuff strain, Watson was listed as questionable heading into Sunday, but he was cleared to play shortly before kickoff and wasn't expected to face any limitations. The quarterback looked to be less than fully healthy during his time on the field, however, completing one of his first four pass attempts for five yards and an interception before exiting after he was hit by the Colts' Dayo Odeyingbo on a deep pass to Elijah Moore with 3:03 remaining in the first quarter. Watson was initially charged with his second interception of the day, but the call was later ruled an incompletion before the Browns punted the ball away. The Browns haven't confirmed whether Watson reinjured his throwing shoulder on the pass attempt in question, with the team merely announcing in the second quarter that the quarterback was cleared after a concussion evaluation. PJ Walker took over for Watson for the Browns' final four offensive possessions of the first half and could end up finishing the game if Watson isn't deemed fit to return after halftime.